Short Interest in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Decreases By 22.1%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,509,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 406,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 547.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONE remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. OneSmart International Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

