Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Declines By 24.7%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nxt-ID by 29.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nxt-ID by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Shares of NXTD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,356,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,970. Nxt-ID has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.