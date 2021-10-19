Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Decreases By 31.6%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $$26.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura Real Estate in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

