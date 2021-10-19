Short Interest in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Grows By 21.5%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 434,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

