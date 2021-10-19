Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Declines By 18.3%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 19,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

