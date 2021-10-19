Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 29.9%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LRFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

