Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 29.9%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LRFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
About Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
