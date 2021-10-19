Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Drops By 22.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,056.0 days.

Shares of LSRCF stock remained flat at $$214.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Lasertec has a one year low of $202.75 and a one year high of $265.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.55.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

