Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Increases By 28.8%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,424. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.24 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.88 million. Research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.