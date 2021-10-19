Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Drops By 24.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 728,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,267. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.