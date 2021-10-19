Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 30.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 4,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

