Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 30.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 4,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.99.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
