Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Drops By 24.9%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 105,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
