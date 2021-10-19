Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Drops By 24.9%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 105,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.