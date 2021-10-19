Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Decreases By 21.0%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $4,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $1,576,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

