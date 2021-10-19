Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Increases By 23.9%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,258. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

