Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Decreases By 25.7%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price objective (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Get First National Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.