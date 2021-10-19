Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Grows By 35.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

