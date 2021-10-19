Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Declines By 17.6%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.