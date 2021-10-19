Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Grows By 23.8%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $7,540,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

