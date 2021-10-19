Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Increases By 42.0%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth $991,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $677,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

