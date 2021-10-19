Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expands By 22.2%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days. Currently, 24.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BGS remained flat at $$29.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $8,922,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 196,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,287.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

