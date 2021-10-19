Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Decreases By 30.1%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,922. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

