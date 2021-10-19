Shopping (SPI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $535,381.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.76 or 0.00069721 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $41.55 million and approximately $535,381.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,328 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

