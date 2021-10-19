Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

XOM stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

