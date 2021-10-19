Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,765 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 280.76 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.