Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

