Shay Capital LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

