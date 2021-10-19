Shay Capital LLC Has $24.03 Million Stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,916 shares during the period. HyreCar comprises approximately 2.8% of Shay Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.05% of HyreCar worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

