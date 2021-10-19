Shay Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

