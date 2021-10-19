Shay Capital LLC Buys 74,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 238.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $488.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

