Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Agrify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agrify by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agrify by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agrify by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGFY stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.57.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

