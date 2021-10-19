SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $737.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

