SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 44.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

