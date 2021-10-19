SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,685 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 146,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

