ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

SFBS traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.74. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,877. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $80.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

