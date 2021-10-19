Senior (LON:SNR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 161.70 ($2.11) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.14. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £678.20 million and a PE ratio of -22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

