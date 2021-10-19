Semux Price Down 26.6% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Semux has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $88,359.56 and $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00057080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010727 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007034 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.