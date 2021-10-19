SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$17.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

