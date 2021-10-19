SCW Capital Management LP Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,250 shares during the quarter. Castlight Health makes up 4.4% of SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 883,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 255,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after buying an additional 1,034,665 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $277.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

