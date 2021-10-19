Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

