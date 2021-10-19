Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,855.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,551.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

