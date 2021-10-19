Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.