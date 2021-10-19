Scotiabank Increases Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$3.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Foran Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

FMCXF stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

