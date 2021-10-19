Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,716,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 819,671 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Schlumberger worth $214,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 197,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

