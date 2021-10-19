Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

