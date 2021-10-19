salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.
CRM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.34. 3,628,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
