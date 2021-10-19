salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.

CRM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.34. 3,628,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.