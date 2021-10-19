Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 41.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

ACWI opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.34 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

