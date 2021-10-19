Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ryder System by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 47.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 7,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,243. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

