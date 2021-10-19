Running Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 3.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

