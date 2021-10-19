Running Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,201 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

