Running Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for 3.3% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

