RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $355.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.